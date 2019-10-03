Umbilo Police are investigating two counts of murder after the bodies of two men were found in a bush in Umbilo Park, yesterday.

Police spokesperson, Lt/Col Thulani Zwane, said, “On 2 October 2019 at 11:30, Umbilo police was called out to a murder crime scene. They were called by a passersby. According to the passer-by, she saw two men lying in the bush in Umbilo Park. The men had multiple injuries on their bodies. They were certified dead on the scene. Two counts of murder was opened at Umbilo police station for investigation.”