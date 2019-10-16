Two house robbery suspects were arrested by Lamontville SAPS officers, recently.

Members from SAPS Lamontville were conducting patrols when they picked up a signal of a stolen motor vehicle in uMlazi which was wanted in a Marianhill case.The eThekwini Inner South Cluster communiations officer, Captain Cheryl Pillay, said when the suspects noticed the police approaching, they began shooting at police, resulting in police retaliating.

“While in uMlazi, the suspects lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a wall. One suspect who was shot is under police guard at a local hospital. Police recovered a Toyota Tazz which was taken in Mariannhill. The suspects will appear in court in due course,” said Pillay.







Brigadier Jay Naicker said preliminary investigations that were conducted at the crime scene revealed that the vehicle was stolen during a house robbery in Marianhill earlier that morning. “It is alleged that the suspects who were wearing balaclavas, entered a house on Solanda Crescent in Marianhill after they kicked the door open.

“They proceeded to the homeowners bedroom and stole his wallet, appliances and motor vehicle at gunpoint,” said Naicker.

The acting station commander of SAPS Lamontville, Captain Shenlatha Raghoonundan, applauds the team for their vigilance and swift reaction. “I am thankful for God’s protection where the members were unharmed during the confrontation with heinous criminals.” said Raghoonundan.

