Non-profit faith based organisation, Jump Youth Mission continues to put hope in the lives of people who have given up on themselves.

The organisation which is involved in various community outreach programmes in Phoenix, Verulam, and the greater Durban area is on a mission to ensure that communities are free of drugs, and no one goes to bed on an empty stomach.

The organisation which runs a drug recovery home in Verulam, takes in youth that have been affected by drugs and other social ills and motivates them to turn their lives around. “At the home, we conduct programmes that aim to assist drug users to refrain from using drugs. We have qualified counsellors and Pastors who come in to talk to the students about the negative impact of drugs and how they can change their lives for the better. When the students have completed the programmes, they become volunteers for Jump Youth Mission and anti-drug ambassadors in their communities where they help other youth faced with drug addiction,” said founder of the organisation, Kevin Pillay.

He said the organisation is a Christian based organisation where they serve needy people in their communities and glorify God through a Christ-centred outreach of love and compassion. “We see to the emotional and spiritual needs of disadvantaged women, men, and children, irrespective of race, creed, religious beliefs and social standing. Our mission station serves as a lighthouse to the destitute, offering food, shelter, safety, rehabilitation, discipleship, as well as accommodate, cater and mobilise missionaries,” added Pillay.

Jump Youth Mission is also involved in various other community outreach programmes such as regular feeding schemes which take place at the home as well as in Phoenix and Durban. A drug prevention and awareness programme is also conducted by the organisation at primary and secondary schools. “Through the drug prevention awareness outreach, we are able to educate learners about the dangers of drugs where we showcase videos so they have graphic images of how drugs can have a negative impact on their lives and what happens when one starts consuming drugs. The students from the drug recovery home also give testimonials on their lives during and after rehabilitation,” said Pillay.

An appeal is being made to members of the community to participate in the organisation’s “don’t dump it, donate it” project, which requires the donation of old clothing, or any items that can be reused or recycled such as furniture, appliances, toys, tools, linen, scrap metal and more.

The items are sold at a jumble sale to raise funds to sustain the various projects run by the organisation. Pillay added, “Everything we receive will help us fund the life-changing programmes that see young people get off the streets and away from drugs.”

Members of the community who would like to donate towards this cause can contact Kevin Pillay on 074 701 8324 alternatively email jumpyouthmission@gmail.com for the organisation’s friendly volunteers to come collect the items.