As Amashova Durban Classic cycling nears, organisers are finalising the logistics of the event. Race organiser, Annie Batchelder said, “We are looking forward to hosting yet another successful and safe ride at the Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic.”

Batchelder said the routes for the 106km, 65km and 35km road races will be completely closed to traffic. She advised out of town riders to make use of the point-to-point car rental and drop off service. “Those who hire cars through Avis can drop their cars at the Golden Horse Casino in Pietermaritzburg, without having to return it once they get to Durban. Amashova riders will also get 10% off their Avis car rental and 300km per day, when collecting their car rental in Johannesburg or Durban, between 17 and 20 October,” said Batchelder. She added that rentals can also assist with baby seats, bike racks and GPS rental on request.

“Bikes can be specially packed and transported safely from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Durban with the race’s new transport partner, Trans-sporT. More information can be found on the Amashova race website. Late registration will be available at the Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani Hotels on Thursday, 17 October from 1pm to 6pm, 18 October from 9am to 6pm and on 19 October from 9am to 4pm. Race numbers and packs may also be collected at these times. Late entries will not be seeded and only cyclists who completed online entries will be given goodie bags, ” she added. As part of entertainment, riders and spectators can visit the many stalls and exhibitions while collecting their race packs at registration.

Road closures are as follows:

The route for the 106km, 65km and 35km road races is completely closed to traffic:

• Chief Albert Luthuli Street to Alexandra Road will be closed from – 4am to 10:30am.

• Alexandra Road to Umlaas Road – 04:30am to 12pm

• Umlaas Road to R103 Inchanga or 1000 Hills – 04:30am to 12:45pm

• 103 Inchanga to Botha’s Hill Butchery – 4am to 2pm

• R103 Patna Road to Kassier Road/ or M13 on ramp – 4am to 2pm

• M13 Hillcrest to M13 Westville – 4am to 3pm

• M13 Westville to M13 45th Cutting – 4am to 3pm

• N3 Outbound to David Webster Street – 5am to 3:30pm

• David Webster Street (Leopold Street) – 4am to 3:35pm

• Masabalala Yengwa Ave (South Bound) – 4am to 4pm

Road closures for the 160km loop:

• R56 to R624 Eston – 5:15am to 7:15am

• R624 Eston to R603 – 5:30am to 8:45am

• R603 to Umlaas Road – 6am to 9:30am

For more information on the Tsogo Sun Amashova, please visit www.shova.co.za.