By Krishnee Naidoo and Khanyisile Mbambo







The Phoenix #TripleMurder saga continued at the Verulam Family Court on Tuesday when the 45-year-old man accused of murdering Phoenix mom, Jane Govender (44), and her two daughters, Denisha (22) and Rackelle (16), in their flat last Thursday, is alleged to have a faked a seizure as a delaying tactic to avoid his court appearance.

According to Verulam-based medical unit, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), who responded to the call for medical assistance at the court, the accused was assessed by medics who found that his symptoms were inconsistent with a seizure. RUSA head, Prem Balram, said, “During treatment, the accused suddenly regained consciousness, and declined further medical assistance. He was then led back to court where he appeared before a magistrate.”

The accused has been identified as Collin Pillay, and according to police he has a pre-existing heart condition.

At the court appearance, Pillay’s defence attorney, Chris Gounden, called for Pillay to be remanded to Westville Prison as he claimed his client had been beaten by police officers at Phoenix police station. The Magistrate requested to see signs of assault and was shown a laceration by Pillay. Gounden further motivated that his client be moved to Westville as the Phoenix holding cell had no bed and no television with no nearby medical facility for his client’s health condition.

The State prosecutor called for a formal bail application to be scheduled for 16 October allowing for the post mortem results, forensic evidence and telephone records to be ascertained and thoroughly investigated. This request was refuted by the defence who intimated that the State was trying to build a case against his client and the next court appearance and formal bail application was set for 3 October.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased, including husband and father, Sagren Govindsamy (48), were angered by the delay in court proceedings as they anxiously waited to come face to face with the accused. Scores of protesters also displayed their anger with the triple killing and called for ‘no bail’ outside the court house. They chanted and hoisted placards slamming the brutal murders and calling for the accused to be denied bail.

Sagren Govender made the gruesome discoveries of the bodies of his wife, Jane, and daughter, Rackelle, when he entered their Tashvir Mansion complex through a window after failing to contact either of his family members from Thursday night. Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo said, “On Friday, at about 09:00, members of SAPS Phoenix responded to a complaint at Tashmeer Mansions, Longcroft, Phoenix. Upon their arrival at the scene, members interviewed an Indian male who alleged that it was his family who were murdered.

The said Indian male alleged that on Thursday at 10pm, he arrived home from work. He was not in possession of the house keys. He knocked at the door and when there was no response, he left the premises and proceeded to his mothers’ place of residence. He further alleges that on Friday, at 7:30am, he arrived at his house on Longcroft and still there was no response to his knocks. He then climbed the balcony and entered the house through the back window as there is no burglar guards.

“When he entered the house, he found his 44-year-old wife laying on the floor not breathing. He then went to his daughter’s bedroom where he found his 16-year-old daughter lying on the bed face down on the pillow. She had no injuries and also was not breathing. The said male then alerted the neighbours who contacted the police.

It was then established that the 22-year-old daughter who also resides with them was not in the premises. Her cellular phone was switched off and there was no sign of her,” Cpt Naidoo said. The detectives from SAPS Phoenix, the Dog Unit, LCRC and other units were present at the scene.

“After the bodies of the two victims were examined by the pathologist, they were moved to the Government Mortuary in Phoenix. Members of SAPS Phoenix detective services continued with their investigation. A thorough search was conducted in the entire house and the body of the 22-year-old who was missing, was found in the wardrobe. It appears that the deceased was strangled and her hands were tied behind her back. She was also stabbed several times on the neck area. The doctor was then summoned back to the scene,” added Cpt Naidoo.

On Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer, accompanied by Phoenix community activist, Pst Mervin Reddy, visited the bereaved husband at his home where they presented him with a wreath and also addressed the local community.

Minister Cele questioned neighbours on how a triple murder was committed in a closely knit community and yet no one heard anything. “I can’t believe that three women were killed and no one heard a sound. We need people living closely together to report peculiar and strange happenings so it can be quickly investigated and lives can be saved,” Minister Cele added.

Deputy Mayor Peer commended Minister Cele on being there for the community in these troubled times and she vehemently slammed the killings. “No one has the right to remove another human being….I urge neighbours to look out for each other in the spirit of neighbourhood,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda has commended the police for acting swiftly in arresting a suspect implicated in the murder. “We have full confidence in the police that they will conduct a thorough investigation on the matter and ensure that those who are implicated face the full might of the law,” said Kaunda.