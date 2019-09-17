Three bogus mango vendors whipped out their firearms and robbed a motorist on Brookdale Drive, recently.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Captain L Naidoo, said, “The complainant was driving and stopped to drop off a scholar when he was accosted by three unknown suspects who pretended to sell mangoes. Three firearms were produced and the victim was robbed of R4, 200 in cash, cellphone, jewellery and a car stereo. The suspects are said to be between the ages of 20 and 25 and fled on foot.”

Phoenix police are investigating an armed robbery case. Phoenix CPF chairman, Umesh Singh, said, “Community members are urged to be vigilant when travelling in Phoenix. Do not linger whilst dropping or picking up individuals and always have windows and doors locked.

“Do not leave valuables in plain sight. We need to take cognisance of such precautions to avoid becoming another statistic.”

