







Emmanuel Ngcobo and Themba Msomi from the Department of Roads and Storm Water Maintenance pictured with Cllr Hassan Haniff and his secretary, Busie Nxumalo at the site on Friday.

The removal process

A row of bushy Strelitzia trees along Felix Dlamini Road was removed on Friday, 30 November after the area had became a hotspot for illegal dumping, ablutions and muggings.

Ward 25 Councillor, Hassan Haniff said that the Department of Roads and Storm Water Maintenance, Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture and DSW were to thank for tackling the problem and clearing the area at his request.

“The whole area was cleared and flattened within a matter of about six hours. I also want to thank my secretary, Busie Nxumalo who was there to co-ordinate and oversee the operation when I left to attend another meeting,” said Cllr Haniff.

Cllr Haniff claimed that cardboard collectors and car guards were using the tree lined verge as their “personal area.” “There was a whole lot of dumping going on. It was becoming a health hazard. Residents passing by on their way home from work reported attacks and raised safety concerns. Unfortunately we had to remove these beautiful trees because of these health and safety issues,” said Cllr Haniff.



Resident, Haroun Khan said that rats had become a huge problem in the area due to the septic waste and litter that was accumulating on the verge.

“There was no maintenance here. Because of the big trees, people were urinating and defecting here and rats were breeding. People were also taking drugs. People driving by saw these nice trees growing so well, but what is so nice about a rotting tree?”



Khan added that women in the community had been mugged while passing by. “We needed better visibility here because suspects used to hide in the trees,” he said. According to Cllr Haniff, residents in the area plan to adopt the spot and plant flowers and shrubs that will not obstruct visibility.

Comment from the eThekwini Municipality was not forthcoming at the time of going to press.