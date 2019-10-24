KwaZulu Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, has called for intensive investigation following the uncovering of a syndicate that is fraudulently issuing learners licences in drivers license testing centres in the province.

MEC Ntuli

The department said one of the suspects, believed to be a kingpin, was caught in action recently in Pinetown. The suspect is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court soon.

It is alleged that the suspect was apprehended after he was caught writing a learner’s licence test under false pretence.

The departments spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane said, “It is suspected that a syndicate is possibly working with internal staff in operating these fraudulent activities, writing learner’s tests for individuals in return for monetary payment of a value of R3000 per learner’s licence.” MEC Ntuli has called for the investigation to be expedited and asked police to look for more suspects who are involved in this syndicate.

“We wish to commend our traffic officials and the police for their sterling job on making the arrest.

‘The collaboration by the department, police and other law enforcement agencies will

go a long way in rooting out fraud and corruption. It is clear that this syndicate is operating within our testing centres with the assistance of our departmental officials, and these officials must be arrested and be taken out of the system.







“We will not rest until all the corrupt officials and members of public who are accomplices are arrested. The province is trying hard through its programmes to fight the scourge of road fatalities, which at times are caused by individuals who have paid bribes to acquire their learners’ and drivers’ licenses,” asserted Ntuli.

Ntuli has called for member of the public to inform the police if they have knowledge of any corruption and fraudulent activities at the DLTCs and in any of the sections of his departments that he is responsible for.