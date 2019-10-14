Chaos reigned at the parking lot of Flanders Mall in Mount Edgecombe where a truck and trailer ploughed through scores of vehicles, leaving more than 20 damaged and crushed vehicles in its path of destruction on Thursday evening. The truck driver and two passengers from vehicles were injured and treated on scene.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Phoenix Operations Center received multiple calls from the public reporting the accident and RUSA head, Prem Balram, said, “Upon arrival, the eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS and Metro Police were found to be in attendance.









“It is alleged that the truck was travelling north on the M41 when the driver failed to negotiate a bend. The vehicle drove through a metal barrier, travelled down an embankment before it crashed into a wall and ploughed through the mall parking lot crushing several vehicles before it came to a stop.

“Reports indicate that more than 20 vehicles were extensively damaged. The truck was transporting unknown chemicals at the time of the accident which spilt in the parking lot. The mall was closed off to the public as emergency services contained the chemical spillage,” Balram added.

Netcare 911 media liaison officer, Shawn Herbst, said, “The driver of the truck, an adult male, sustained moderate injuries whilst another two patients from the cars also both males, had sustained minor injuries. All the patients were treated on scene and transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.”

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Captain L Naidoo, said, “On Thursday at about 6:50pm, a member who was employed as a van driver, received a complaint of a collision of the M41 near Flanders Mall. Upon his arrival at the scene, the members noticed that a white Volvo truck had veered off the M41 and collided into multiple motor vehicles that were parked in the Flanders Mall parking lot.

“It is alleged that the driver of the truck travelling west on the M41 from the direction of Gateway towards Phoenix suddenly veered off the road and collided onto many vehicles that were parked in the parking lot. The driver of the truck could not be interviewed as he was receiving treatment in the ambulance and was thereafter taken to hospital. Another person sustained slight injuries due to the collision and was treated by the ambulance personnel. A case of reckless and negligent driving was registered for investigation at SAPS Phoenix.”