Since its launch in July, the success and efficiency of the Traffic Management System (TMS) in the Newcastle central business district remains in question. Complaints from motorists have raised many questions about the functionality and practicality of the system.

Speaking to the Newcastle Express, at least one motorist said that he had fork out R50 for less than 30 minutes of parking because the parking marshall claimed that she did not have change. “According to my receipt I was liable to pay four rand. When I gave her the R50 note she said she did not have change and pocketed the money.”

In a hurry, the motorist left but returned a few days later to address his complaint with a supervisor. “I was offered an apology and nothing else. If the marshal did this to me, I’m sure they are doing it to other motorists,” said the irate driver.

Another complainant, said that he was indebted to the TMS for “several hundred rands” though no fault of his own. “I visit the banks daily. On many occasion a marshal is there to register my car when I arrive. However, when it’s time to leave they are conveniently nowhere to be found.

“I cannot sit around waiting for one to appear and the onus is not on me to do so, so I leave. Since there is no marshall to register my car leaving, the system bills me for an entire day’s parking. This has happened on several occasions already,” he said angrily.

In another turn of events, a Mr Maharaj said that he was being billed for parking even though he did not park for the spot that he was charged for.

“I arrived at the Murchison Street off street parking. I was met by a marshall at the boom gate and told him I would be driving through and not parking. He said the marshall at the exit gate would issue me with a no-parking ticket,” said Maharaj.

“At the exit gate the second marshall was confused and I had to spend a few minutes explaining what the first marshall had said. Despite this, I was still given a receipt with an amount payable. I was then directed to the TMS office. I went directly there, never mind that the inconvenience meant I had to pay for parking again,” he said.

Despite explaining the issue to the staff, Maharaj said that he was still asked to pay a fee because his vehicle was registered as being in the parking lot for about four minutes.

“I explained that the four minutes was due to the marshall’s incompetence. He stalled me because I had to explain that I merely drove through and did not park. This system is daylight robbery and is flawed. These people are not interested in resolving problems beyond issuing an apology. I refuse to pay for parking anymore,” said Maharaj

Responding on behalf of the TMS, operator Jeffrey Fokane urged motorists to report all issues to his office. “While there are glitches, the TMS has only been operational for a few months. To date we have written off R23 000 following complaints from motorists. If the complaint is legitimate we will gladly write off the debt,” he said.

Asked about the flaws in the system, mainly arising from the staff, Fokane said that the system had a high staff turnover and wherever the human factor existed there would always be problems. “Motorists should always insist on getting a receipt. In this way all complaints can be followed up,” he said.

However, looking at the issues of the marshalls, Fokane admitted that many of them were dismissed because of dishonesty and theft. “In some cases marshalls did not issue receipts and pocketed the money instead. Other times marshalls were issued with floats so that they would have change on hand when motorists paid. Some alleged they had been robbed, which we later determined was untrue,” he said.

Fokane said the TMS has rolled out its first phase that handles 40 percent of the CBD with a compliancy rate of 62 percent. Phase two is expected to be rolled out by the end of this month to other streets and designated parking areas.

He said that the tally of marshalls dropped to 31 from 52 since the system was implemented. “Some marshals don’t last long and we have to constantly hire and train new staff. In some instances parts of certain streets are no longer manned because we don’t have enough marshalls.”

While the parking system was meant to be a revenue enhancement strategy for the municipality who appointed the TMS as official operators, they are yet to receive monies generated from parking. According to the agreement between the TMS and the municipality, the municipality should receive 20 percent of the total revenue.







“Currently we only generate enough money to pay our marshals. But if motorists complied and paid for parking we would be able to generate enough revenue,” said Fokane, who remains optimistic that the system will overcome its teething problems.

“Cape Town took five years to comply with the system. We are here for under four months. Parking is cheap in Newcastle and motorists should comply and pay. I think people need to be educated properly on the system so that they understand it,” he said.







In August, the CBD was temporarily turned into a near ghost town when motorists and taxis decided to us the newly introduced parking system.

Anyone experiencing problems with the system should call 065-870-2254 or email trafficmsystemsnewcastle@gmail.com.