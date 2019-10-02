Dozens of maidens and traditional dancers helped to usher in the end of Heritage Month for the community of Newland West. The celebrations were met with jubilation from those attending, as singing maidens drew in the crowds with their colourful outfits and dancing, paying homage to the holiday that was once known as Shaka’s Day.

Anti-GBV march create a stir and awareness in Newlands West





Councillor Gugu Zulu leads the maidens in celebrations of Heritage Day

The Ward 37 event, was held in partnership with other wards including Ward 11 from Newlands East, Ward 110 in Mount Moriah and Mount Royale as well as Ward 34 which is located between Effingham and Kenville. The Heritage Day celebrations were also sponsored by the Newlands West Taxi Association (Newta), local contractors and the business community. Ward 37 councillor, Gugu Zulu said that it was important to host the event, to celebrate culture because the youth needed to know about their heritage and where they come from.

“Not only was the event a celebration of Heritage Day but to also appreciate the maidens that went and participated in the annual Reed Dance (Umkhosi woMhlanga) in Nongoma recently. We want to thank them for upholding their culture and tradition, especially for them staying pure in this day and age. “Well done girls, we want them to know that we are here to support, and love and care for each and every one of them,” Zulu said.

The song and dance was preceded by an Anti-Gender Based Violence March, which started from the corner of Riverdene Drive, near the taxi rank, and ended at the site of the main event, at the Newlands West Methodist Church. Where Zulu and the maidens were joined by community members, in calling for an end to the scourge of violence levelled against women and children throughout South Africa.

“The march was important to start the proceedings of the day. We wanted to raise awareness within the community that we as women and children no longer feel safe in this country. Our children are being attacked in schools and we as women, grandmothers, no longer feel safe in our homes. This was our cry and our plea to the men of this country, in particular the community, where we are saying enough is enough. Break the silence and end gender-based violence,” said Zulu.

Newlands resident, Simphiwe Khoza, said: It is a shame that our grandmothers, mothers, sisters and daughters now fear us. They are now forced to take to the streets to protest against the very people that are meant to protect and support them in every way. We as men need to stand up against this violence, we cannot live in a society where men are seen as monsters even by their children. Let us end this violence, please my brothers.”



The sombre message however, did not bring down the mood of the event as maiden groups from the community took in turn to show their pride and dominance, in song and dance. Fully dressed in their Zulu traditional outfits, they went head to head while the older generation also waited their turn to also perform their version of the Zulu dance, which left the community amazed and kept them off their seats with excitement.



Anna Schader, a German exchange student who was part of the audience, said: “It is so cool to see this for myself because in Germany we don’t have such a culture and dance. It is really a nice feeling to be part of it and everyone is so welcoming. I’m enjoying it, maybe next year I will join in with the festivities before my year in South Africa is over.” The Heritage Day celebration is an annual event and hosting the day is rotated between the neighbouring wards. “Next year, we’ll hopefully draw in more crowds and have different cultures represented. I want to thank all our sponsors, the community, the maidens and everyone that contributed to make this day possible and be the success that it was. We’ll see you again next year,” Zulu said.



Those in attendance were also fed hot meals, consisting of traditional Zulu foods including tripe, samp, isigwaqana (maize meal mixed with sugar beans) and chicken.