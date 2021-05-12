Toy drive brings joy to Bhamshela

In an attempt to lessen the psychological impact on children caused by Covid-19, the non-profit organisation, Religion Without Borders, distributed toys to children of Bhamshela, Tongaat.

Founder of the organisation, Vishnu Govender, said the challenges of the community were brought to his attention by Siphindile Ngcobo, one of the residents of Bhamshela who sells vegetables from her garden at the Tongaat market. “This is a rural, underdeveloped area where few people are employed in cities. Most of us are unemployed and rely on social grants. That is where the idea of créches came from, with the aim to alleviate poverty by providing feeding schemes to the young ones. It’s mostly women who are breadwinners in this community. They have plantations which feed their families. I work with them as a mentor and help them overcome their farming challenges,” Ngcobo said.

Govender said a number of families in the area are struggling and that many children do not have food and warm clothes. “Winter is approaching and without these necessities many of these children would have their sprits broken.” The organisation donated the toys in hopes of getting the children through difficult times. “I hope it helps the children by taking away their focus, at least temporarily, from the hardships faced during the pandemic as it engages their minds while they play.” Fifty children received toys and Govender described their reaction as an ocean of joys. “It was heartwarming to see the joy on the children’s faces. I pray this pandemic ends soon as too many innocent lives are being affected.” Govender believes the media plays an important role in charitable events as this makes it possible for the organisation to establish whether all the individuals and societies that appeal for assistance are really deserving. “The media also assists me in being transparent in my duties, apart from satisfying our sponsors that their contributions are reaching the most deserving and destitute individuals.”