A Thuma Mina clean-up campaign was conducted by Proportional Representation (PR) councillor, Doreen Goge and volunteers in Ward 51, Caneside, Phoenix on Monday, 10 December.

Thuma Mina co-ordinator, Musa Myeni said, “The Thuma Mina clean-up campaign is taking place in various areas around Ward 51 and it is an ongoing initiative that takes place every first weekend of each month. Our mission as ANC volunteers is to drive an achievement of this goal, this can be done if we are close to the people and are active. Our role is to serve the people tirelessly, work with them and account to them.”

He said they want residents to be part of this process so they can also learn about the importance of environmental hygiene. “We will work in partnership for change with all community organisations. This year marks the centenary year of Ma Albertina Sisulu and Nelson Mandela, who taught us the importance of service, humility, hard work, sacrifice and respect for the people,” added Myeni.