Chatsworth police are investigating a triple murder following what has been described as a well executed hit which was carried out last week Thursday, 23 August. It is alleged that the lifeless bodies of two men who had sustained gunshot wounds to the head where found in their vehicle, outside a pharmacy along Woodhurst Drive in Chatsworth.

One was seated inside a Toyota Hilux Bakkie, the second, was found just outside the vehicle, whilst the third victim was found further down the road.

The third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head but showed signs of life, however he later passed away in hospital.

Initial reports suggest that they had been on their way back home from visiting a patient at a local hospital during evening visiting hours. None of their belongings were stolen.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Police spokesperson Lt Col Thulani Zwane, said no arrests have been made as yet and they are appealing to members of the community to come forward with any information that may assist police with investigations.

“The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage and the men have not been identified,” said Lt Col Zwane.