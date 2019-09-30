Quick reaction by Inanda police led to the arrest of three suspects for house robbery, shortly after the crime last Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested at Newtown C, Inanda, and the stolen items were recovered.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said that on 24 September

at 10pm, the victim,52, and her family were sleeping in their house at Newtown C, Inanda, when they were approached by three suspects who gained entry through the roof.

“It is alleged that they threatened them with firearms and tied them with ropes. The suspects took a TV set, clothing and five cellphones before they fled the scene. Local police were alerted of the house robbery in progress and they reacted. A description of the suspects was given to the police officers who immediately started to look for the suspects.

“Three suspects were spotted in the vicinity and they were arrested. They were found in possession of property that was taken from the robbery scene. The suspects aged between

24 and 33 were arrested and charged with house robbery and the property was seized,” Mbhele said.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court soon.