The Sunflower Fund called all South Africans to join the fight against leukaemia and other blood diseases as bone marrow stem cell donation and leukaemia awareness is commemorated annually from 15 August to 15 October.

Patients in need of a blood stem cell transplant will benefit after the community purchased a TOPE (Tube of Hope) and celebrated Sunflower Day today, Friday, 21 September.

The fund described a TOPE as an appealing, trendy and multi-purpose accessory which can be worn as a headband, mask, scarf, cap or arm band. The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘There is a hero in all of us’. Alana James, CEO at The Sunflower Fund, said, “To see our TOPES being worn with pride is not just an honour for us, but a salute to our survivors, our fighters and our memories of loved ones, it is a show of support, a statement of hope.”

According to James the funds raised will offer the hope of life to patients in need of a life-saving blood stem cell transplant.