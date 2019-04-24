Recently, I had the pleasure of speaking to an audience on the Wheel of Life. A simple yet powerful tool used in coaching, to help understand where you are and which areas of your particular life needs attention to create balance. This wheel consists of different spokes that represent essential parts of our lives, these parts are used to create a complete whole. By taking a honest assessment of the self, you would be able to identify exactly the aspect of your life that is thriving and on the other hand, the aspects that deserve more attention.

The usual spokes that form part of the wheel are health and wellness, spirituality, career, finance, physical / environmental possessions, fun / recreation, personal development, friends / community, family and personal relationships. These spokes all carry an equal weight within our life – all scored out for 10 (with 10 being that you are most fulfilled and zero being that this aspect is poor or non-existent). It is important to be absolutely honest when completing this exercise, and to remember that this is not about the future but rather where you are at the current place within that spoke.

I must be honest, my health and wellness rated lower than the other spokes, and I know that this is purely because my several other commitments somehow take priority over exercise. I am so

often working on deadlines and physical exercise takes the brunt of being busy within career, and family aspects. I did rate myself a decent enough score for the spirituality spoke as I spend time every day meditating and reading from the Vedas – this assists in keeping me focused and grounded.

I believed that my life was somewhat balanced. However, when completing my Wheel of Life I found that there were a good few spokes that out of sync – creating a jagged and unbalanced wheel. When I drew the wheel as I scored those spokes, the new perimeter of the circle gave me a visual idea of the rough spots in my wheel. There a drawing / image of the wheel is essential in seeing exactly how your wheel is created.

Now, imagine if this wheel was that of a new car. How well would the car drive? Logic presents that a smooth and perfect wheel will be steady on the road. One that is jagged denotes a wheel that is unstable and wobbly. Surely, we all would like to score a full 10 marks per each spoke – but that is not the essence of this activity, but rather to show that balance is essential over a perfect score. In simple terms, we should be scoring an average across all spokes in order to be fulfilled and our life to be whole and complete. Soon enough, with jagged wheels, one or more areas of life is likely to suffer, even if the other aspect is thriving. This is when burn-out, unhappy relationships and poor health comes to the fore.

We so often speak of balance and through this simple and honest tool one can identify exactly the areas wherein more time and attention needs to be devoted. All aspects work together, and therefore each spoke needs to be fulfilled. Every now and then reflection and honest assessment is important within our life. This will help us assess where we are at (now) and where we want to be (in future). It is indeed possible to fulfil all those spokes equally and completely, thereby creating a happy and healthy body and mind.

About the columnist:Krsangi Radhe is am educator by profession, a public relations practitioner, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. She is also a neuro-linguistic programming practitioner, life coach and time line therapist.