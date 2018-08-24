ILM-SA administrative assistant, Sumayah Khan, pictured here with delegates at last year’s Muslimah Today conference

In response to the fast-paced times of ever-evolving technology, the Institute for Learning and Motivation (ILM) for women, a branch of the Durban-based charity ILM-SA, have chosen the theme “Revisiting the Concept of Family in Islam” for this year’s Muslimah Today conference.

Taking place on Saturday, 15 and Sunday,16 September at the UKZN Westville Senate Chamber, the conference aims to discuss the role of the family and nurturing familial ties within various communities.

Various speakers at the conference will tackle the challenges facing modern Muslim families and examine ways to overcome them. Now in its seventh year, the conference is open to women of all faith groups and attracts delegates from around the country.

Fatima Asmal, a trustee of ILM-SA said: “Yes, it is true that we don’t get to choose our families as the saying goes, but that doesn’t mean that family isn’t important. “Navigating our way through familial issues can be challenging so we tend to ignore the problems instead of resolving them or we fall into a state of despair.”

Along with various other topics, Haafidh Fuzail Soofie the Imam of the Westville Soofie Mosque will look at the factors leading to the breakdown of Muslim marriages, whilst well-known family therapist Suhaima Hoosen, will discuss issues facing the elderly in the community.

Life coach Junaid Bayat will provide valuable parenting tips on raising a family in the 21st century, and Fatima Juma, who lost her 12-year-old daughter just over a year ago will discuss how she coped with the experience. Sexual abuse and the role of family in shaping the character of sexual abuse survivors will also come under the spotlight when Tshepang Mamogale details her inspiring journey.

Prominent female activists, Quraysha Ismail-Sooliman and Amina Ngubane will also present two sessions each at the conference, whilst special sessions featuring Quranic scholarship for women will also be held, presented by Ayesha Abrahams, one of South Africa’s foremost female Quran scholars, who hails from Cape Town.

Although a total entry fee of R400 (including lunch and tea on both days and a goodie bag) is applicable, ILM-SA strives to secure sponsorships for women who are unable to afford it.

“This is to ensure that the conference is non-elitist and accessible to all,” says Asmal. Asmal added that women who are not Muslim are also eligible to attend at no charge through a sponsorship scheme (provided they register in advance and commit to attending the full conference).

Registration for the conference is compulsory and closes on Thursday, 13 September. WhatsApp 083 271 4500 or email info@ilmsa.co.za for a detailed programme and more information.

The Weekly Gazette has 10 tickets to give away to this enlightening conference.