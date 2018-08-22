Debt recovery Part 2

Section 36(2) of the Magistrate’s Court Act – Consent to rescission of judgment –

The Section states the following: If a plaintiff in whose favour a default

judgment has been granted agreed in writing that the judgment be rescinded or varied, a court must rescind or vary such judgment on application by any party affected by it.

An application for default judgment, where the plaintiff has agreed in writing to the rescission, the default judgment can be rescinded or varied.

The plaintiff (creditor) has to give written consent and it is important that the consent is a proper consent.

The consent affidavit should include the following:

• State the name of the creditor

• State the name of the debtor

• State the name of the person giving the consent

• Confirmation of the authority of the

person giving the consent and that person’s official position at the plaintiff (if it is not

the plaintiff itself who gives consent) confirmation of the existence of a debt, the existence of the default judgment and the case number

• Confirmation of the consent

• The applicant (debtor) needs to serve the application on the plaintiff and a copy of the application must be filed with the Clerk of

the Court

• The application will be set down for a

specific date in court

• The application is heard in court before a presiding officer and in the event that the presiding officer is of the opinion that all the legal requirements have been met he or she

will grant the rescission of judgment order

• Once the application is granted and the default judgment rescinded and deleted from the court file. A court order can be issued only after the court has rescinded the default judgment

No consent obtained: The magistrate’s court is a creature of

statute and can only perform in accordance with the court rules.

Rule 49 of the Magistrate’s Court Act gives the statutory requirements for the application of a rescission of judgment:

• The application needs to be done within 20 days of obtaining knowledge of the judgment

• On application for rescission of judgment, an applicant must prove that there is good cause for the court to rescind the judgment

• The court may also rescind any judgment where the debtor has shown.

Finding yourself in debt is not a dead end situation. Instead of taking drastic measures to escape the situation, speak to a debt counsellor who will explain the process and assist you. There is life after debt recovery.

Disclaimer: This article is correct as at the time of going

to press however it is no substitute for a consultation with an attorney

