Tsogo Sun will join the #nostraw campaign as they stop serving straws at any of their hotels, which amount to over 100.

In a statement issued by Priya Naidoo, the General Manager of Group Communications for Tsogo Sun, the hotel chain said that plastic straws are generally used for less than 20 minutes, they are not bio-degradable and are one of the many single-use plastic items that end up in the oceans, polluting the water and harming marine life. According to Greenpeace Africa, up to 12 million metric tonnes of plastic enter our seas worldwide every year. “The sea is choking and straws also end up in storm-water drains, causing flooding, polluting waterways, littering the streets and ending up in our food chain,” said Naidoo.

Ravi Nadasen, COO of Tsogo Sun Hotels, said, “Although no confirmed worldwide figure is available, we do know that America uses 500-million plastic straws daily, this is enough straws to wrap around the earth’s circumference a staggering 2.5 times a day. So when you consider that one plastic straw takes 500 years to decompose, if we continue to use straws as we do, by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

“Straws are an item of convenience for most us, and we hope that, by not providing straws with drinks in our hotels, restaurants, casinos and entertainment destinations, our guests will be inspired to stop using straws altogether. We believe that, by changing our minds today, we can change hearts tomorrow,” he added.