The Atrium Mall Home Sweet Home Expo returns with the hottest home improvement appliances and home décor. Everything you need under one roof to add some spice to your living space from the 25 – 30th September.

Spicy Saturday fun with our Chilli eating competition from 11pm. Enter if you dare! Entries are available on the ground level of the Atrium Mall, entrants will be picked on the 29th Sep at 10am. The three heats will be held at 11:30, 12:30 and 1:30. Enter a nd win your title at Chilli King or Queen along with one of our delectable spice hampers. For more information and T&Cs visit us at www.theatrium.co.za