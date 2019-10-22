A 44 year-old woman who was found guilty of robbing a Hindu temple in Bayview recently, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The woman, Ntombi Gumede, who recently gave birth, is being reported to have told the court that she will have to take her five-month-old child in to Westville Prison, where she will serve her sentence.

Gumede and her co-accused, Thomas Kosifa, 41, were guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances, in the Durban Regional Court on 15 October. Kosifa, who worked as a general worker at the Arupa Temple, was sentenced to 15 years. During the trial, the court heard that Gumede had arrived at the temple on 25 January 2018, under the pretense of wanting to view the temple hall for hire. Gumede was let in by the caretaker to view the hall. Once inside the hall, three males then entered and held the caretaker at gunpoint.

Gumede and her accomplices then used duct tape to bound the caretaker’s hands, feet and mouth and thereafter stole R20 000 from temple proceeds. They also stole jewelry worth R80 000, a smart TV, laptops and other valuable items belonging to the caretaker.