A 27-year-old man appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court yesterday after he was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old boy on Sportspark Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Scelo Hlophe sustained gunshot wounds to his head and body when he was fired upon, allegedly by the accused, and was declared deceased upon arrival at the Unit 10 Clinic.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said, “The witness in the case alleged that he was awoken by loud banging at his gate after midnight on Friday. Upon going outside, he was confronted by an angry Indian man who is known to him. The said man alleged that two of the witness’s employees attempted to rob him near his house on Autumnpark Road.

The man then left in his motor vehicle and returned five minutes later and continued creating chaos. The said man then drew a firearm and fired six shots at one of the witness’s employees, striking him on the head, chest, right forearm, abdomen and back. The gunman then got into his vehicle and fled the scene.”

“The 18-year-old victim, Scelo Hlophe, was rushed to the Unit 10 clinic where he was unfortunately declared dead on arrival. Four spent 9mm shells were found at the scene and one bullet head was found under the deceased’s shirt at the clinic. The suspect fled from his home. The 27-year-old suspect was later arrested by members of the K9 Unit at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and the firearm used to commit the murder was recovered.

“The suspect is detained at SAPS Phoenix police cells. He will be charged at a later stage for the murder following his appearance in the Verulam Magistrates Court,” added Cpt Naidoo.

Phoenix CPF chairman, Umesh Singh, said the fatal shooting could have been avoided if the matter was discussed rationally between the parties implicated in the incident. “A teen lost his life. A man faces a charge of murder. Two lives have been irrevocably impacted. Their loved ones will also suffer the consequences. I urge community members to strive to discuss matters or seek help in doing so instead of acting out violently. The aftermath of such violence can only wreak disaster,” Singh added.