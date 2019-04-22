A Phoenix family has been plunged into mourning after a 17-year-old boy lost his life in a horrific crash along Stonebridge Drive which left three others critical, including two children and an adult woman, on Easter Sunday.

KZN VIP Medics together with security response teams were hastily dispatched to the single vehicle collision.

Spokesman for KZN VIP, Gareth Naidoo, said, “Upon arrival on scene, a family that was less than two kilometres away from their home, were found with moderate injuries at the scene. The deceased is believed to have been ejected from the vehicle, a white Kia Picanto, and nothing more could be done for him. He was declared deceased on scene.KZN VIP Medics began stabilisation on patients before transporting them to medical facilities for further treatment. The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.”

The details of the crash was shared on Facebook and friends of the deceased boy as well as members of the public expressed their shock and condolences regarding the tragedy.

“R. I. P homie….ur memories will live on wd us bru…” (sic) shared a friend whilst a passerby commented, “We saw it happen. That road is a death trap. Ppl must focus on safe driving. Especially to protect your loved ones. It’s the second accident that happened in front of us on the same area/road.” (sic)

Pictured above is KZN VIP Medics and SAPS at the scene of the fatal crash