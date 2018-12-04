A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was knocked down by a motorist on Caneside Drive on Monday morning.

The teen boy sustained life-threatening injuries after he was rammed by a vehicle

KZN VIP Medics were quickly on scene after receiving reports of a pedestrian accident. Spokesman for KZN VIP, Gareth Naidoo, said, “Upon arrival of KZN VIP medics, the 15-year-old boy had been laying on the ground with life-threatening injuries. KZN VIP medics stabilised the patient, assisted by medics from Accimed. Once the patient was stabilised, he was transported to hospital in a critical state.

The cause of the accident is unconfirmed at this stage but the child remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital. All emergency services were on scene.”

“We urge pedestrians to be alert and safety conscious when walking along busy roads. Motorists can be impatient and reckless.

“We need all members of public to remain vigilant on the roads to avoid such accidents,” said Naidoo.