A suspected hit executed in broad daylight on the R102 near Cornubia, left a taxi passenger dead on Friday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) head, Prem Balram, said RUSA received multiple calls for assistance after the taxi was forced to a halt by a gang of men.

“Passing motorists claimed they witnessed a gold Toyota Camry force the Mercedes Benz to stop.

Several armed men then reportedly pulled the passenger out of the vehicle and fired five rounds at him. They then fled the scene.

Reaction Officers and paramedics arrived on scene at 12:23 and found other services in attendance.

The unknown male was shot once at the back of his head with the bullet exiting the right side of his forehead. Paramedics declared him deceased at 12:40,” said Balram.

Police were on scene for further investigations. Police spokesperson, Cpt Nqobile Gwala, said, “It is alleged on the R102 main road, an unknown victim was in a taxi, when two occupants in the Toyota Camry stopped the taxi.

They opened the door and the victim attempted to flee the scene. The suspects fired shots at him in the head.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. A case of murder is being investigated by Verulam SAPS.”

“Violent crimes are becoming the norm and RUSA members attend hectic scenes almost on a daily basis. The gross violence exhibited is concerning as lives are snuffed out in the blink of an eye.

There appears to be a degree of lawlessness as criminals roams the streets taking matters into their own hands, unleashing their wrath on all.

RUSA members are on high alert and are highly trained to help community members as best they can when confronted with volatile situations,” said Balram.