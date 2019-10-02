At the walk to the future women’s shelter are municipal officials with eThekwini deputy mayor and NGO representatives.

eThekwini deputy mayor and long-standing friend of the Dennis Hurley Centre, Belinda Scott, has been true to her word in giving a new lease on life to the eThekwini Task Team to tackle homelessness.

Set up by the previous deputy mayor, DHC director, Raymond Perrier was elected as chair of the task team, which includes most of the organisations that DHC partners closely with. Perrier said a number of meetings were previously held before Scott took over, however in just two weeks, she has set things in motion.



“A top 10 list was highlighted to her on her first day in office and action is now happening, on several of these priorities.

“A number of city officials recently visited the proposed shelter for women and children, identified by the task team in January. It was reassuring to hear from municipal officers what they could now do to make this work after months of delay and obfuscation,” said Perrier.



The group’s walkabout then continued to a potential site for a ‘Safe Open Space’ (SOS).

This strategy has been successfully employed by the City of Cape Town which provides an outdoor area where homeless people can sleep undisturbed by the police and with access to sanitation and feeding programmes. “Such an ‘SOS’ in Durban would be relatively easy and cheap and is urgently needed by homeless people who continue to face nightly assaults from security personnel; some have resorted to the risky option of sleeping in storm water drains,” added Perrier. He said the third initiative is to provide a subsidised men’s transitional shelter—as happens in other metropolitan areas—and under-used municipal buildings are being explored for this purpose.



“We look forward to working with the new Exco and with those officials who share our desire to create a truly caring city,” concluded Perrier.