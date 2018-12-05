“Many of our elders don’t have family nearby, or else have no family to share a Christmas meal with, so turning our homes into a place of warmth, filled with festive cheer, is really important for us at this time of year,” said Tafta CEO, Femada Shamam who is calling on Durban to support elders facing a gloomy festive period, without family or friends. The association is running a festive campaign called #TaftaSharealittlefestivelove, which included the purchase of ‘Cheerboxes’ for their elders as well as three-course Christmas meals.Included in the festive Cheerbox is an essential toiletry hamper, with an extra special gift thrown in as a treat.



These usually include chocolates, soft toys and board games. To purchase a Cheerboxor items for the Cheerbox which can be handed over to our elders, please contact Tafta at the contact number or email provided below.

Tafta Income Development, Public Relations and Marketing Divisonal manager, Gail Samuels said that this year, Tafta is also excited to have a presence at the Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights display to be held between 14-30 December.



Visitors attending the event to enjoy the festive light display will be given the opportunity to support the Tafta campaign. “We’re calling on those coming through to please stop by to listen to an elder read Christmas tales to children, enjoy a Tafta elder “teabag of wisdom” attached to every Christmas fruitcake purchased from us, or drop in a donation of item toward of Cheerbox collection,” said Samuels.



Samuels added that Tafta would also have wheelchairs available for pre-booking if you’re visiting the event with a family member or friend in need. Pre-booking can be done by contacting Tafta at the number provided.

To donate towards the Tafta Cheerbox or festive meal drive, or hire a wheelchair at the Trail of Lights event, please contact Ateesha Rampersad on 031 332 3721 or email info@tafta.org.za