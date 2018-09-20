Nagari Pracharni Primary School acting principal, Mrs Moodley, was concerned about the safety of her learners and decided to invite neighbouring schools including Hartley Road Primary, Collegevale Primary, Al Falaah College, Rippon Primary, Springfield Hindu Primary, Morningside Primary, Sydenham Primary and SRS Primary together with Sydenham SAPS to a meeting to discuss issues relating to human trafficking, stranger danger and general safety tips.

After much discussion, it was decided that the schools will host a placard demonstration within the month of October to highlight the prevalent issues.

Sydenham SAPS communications officer, Cpt Myen Lazarus, was tasked to produce a pamphlet which will be sent to parents together with the reports of learners at the end of the third term.