Seen from back left is W/O PS Hitler and Lt/Col RK Singh with the winning Sydenham SAPS Vispol team

Outshining 183 police stations in the KwaZulu-Natal province, Sydenham SAPS members proudly scooped the Best Vispol team award in the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Excellence Awards ceremony which was hosted at the Coastlands Hotel in Umhlanga, on Wednesday evening. However, it was a triple celebration for Sydenham SAPS Vispol officer, Sgt Masuku, who bagged second position in the Man of the Year and Vispol Employee of the Year categories, respectively. Sgt Masuku works in tandem with his wife, Cst Khumalo, on the Vispol team, so their merriment is exceeded.



Driven by passion and their zeal to fight crime, the 11 dedicated members of the Sydenham SAPS Crime Prevention team led by Warrant Officer Hitler with Lt/Col RK Singh as the overall commander, display tenacity and bravery in their daily duties as they strive to make a difference in the communities they serve and protect.



Communications officer at Sydenham SAPS, Cpt Myen Lazarus, said the win and acknowledgements are incredible achievements and certainly well-deserved for the hardworking members. “The police members work 12 hour shifts on flexi time and are guided by the crime pattern analysis and crime threat analysis that they studiously observe. They conduct roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints and have also conducted several cordon and searches resulting in many arrests for drugs and contact crimes like Assault GBH, armed robbery and housebreakings. These members conduct themselves in an exemplary manner in the execution of their duties,” said Cpt Lazarus.



Ecstatic about their win, the Sydenham SAPS Vispol team are pleased that their efforts have been recognized at provincial level and have pledged that they are striving to ensure they bring the award back home next year. The team attributes their win to team work and prioritising their goals and targets on a monthly basis.



Lt/Col Singh praised the members and said, “I am proud of the members and their work ethic. This is an outstanding achievement considering that there are 184 stations in the province. It’s a well-deserved award especially for Sgt Masuku.”