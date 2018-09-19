The family of the off-duty Sydenham SAPS police officer who was shot by armed robbers in Avoca on Wednesday night, has breathed a sigh of relief after he was deemed stable and taken off the ventilator since the vicious ordeal occurred.

Constable Abdul Yusuf sustained two gunshot wounds when he was shot by three armed men whilst fetching a family member at a shop in Avoca. Police have since launched a manhunt for the escaped armed robbers. Police spokesperson, Col Thembeka Mbele, said, “On 12 September 2018 at about 9:44pm, an off-duty police officer was shot and injured at a sports bar in Chris Hani Road during a robbery. It is alleged that three unknown males entered the business premises, demanded cash at gunpoint, shot at a police officer and fled. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of robbery and attempted murder was opened at Greenwood Park police station for investigation. No arrest has been made.”

Marshall Security spokesman, Kyle Van Reenen, said, “At approximately 9:45pm on Wednesday night, Marshall Security responded to the scene of an armed robbery which had occurred at a sports bar on Chris Hani Road in the Avoca area. On arrival on scene it was ascertained that three men entered the premises posing as customers before holding up the manager at gunpoint. A scuffle broke between suspects and a member of the public resulting in the armed suspect firing shots, striking the victim, who fell to the floor as the armed men fled in an awaiting getaway vehicle, making off with approximately R10 000 in cash.



Crisis Medical and Netcare 911 paramedics discovered the victim to have suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, as well as, his left arm. The emergency teams worked fervently to stabilise the man using several advanced and intermediate life support interventions, before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator to assist him in breathing.”

Van Reenen said the stabilised patient was taken through to a nearby hospital by Netcare911 ambulance under the supervision and care of a Crisis Medical Emergency Care Practitioner, for the further definitive care he required. The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.