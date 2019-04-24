Sydenham police station has been plunged into mourning after a constable of the Sydenham Crime Prevention Unit was shot and killed along the M19 on Sunday afternoon. 27-year-old Cst Nkanyiso Ndabenhle Biyela was shot dead in cold blood whilst on active duty.





Spokesperson for the National Commissioner, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said, “The member together with other colleagues were patrolling the M19 road which runs between Reservoir Hills and Pinetown. The members spotted a vehicle parked alongside the M19 with its hazards on and decided to investigate. As the constable approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle shot and fatally wounded the constable.



The suspect fled from the scene but handed himself over at the Sydenham police station where he is currently detained on a charge of murder. The circumstances of the killing of the constable is very vague at this stage. However, a team comprising of forensic experts and seasoned investigators from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (The Hawks) have been tasked to investigate a case or murder.”

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole expressed his deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of our fallen member. “I have also tasked the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi to ensure that this case be investigated thoroughly,” said General Sitole.

Rescue Care Operations Director, Garrith Jamieson, said the policeman was killed after he was shot numerous times in his upper body at around 12pm on Easter Sunday on the M19 near MountBatten Drive in Reservoir Hills. “Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the male policeman in a state of cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do and the man was declared deceased on the scene. Another policeman on rushing to the scene was involved in a head-on collision on O’Flaherty Road in Clare Estate. The policeman was stabilised on the scene before being rushed through

to hospital by Rescue Care paramedics,” said Jamieson.

Sydenham SAPS communications officer, Cpt Myen Lazarus, said, “As a station we are battling to come to terms with our member’s passing. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and we are hoping that the investigation can provide some answers, so that we can grieve and receive closure. Cst Biyela’s fellow relief members are understandably distraught and also looking for answers.”