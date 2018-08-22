Three suspects aged between 25 and 45 appeared at the Umzito Magistrate on Wednesday, 15 August, for allegedly dealing in cannabis plants and oil.
A multi-disciplinary team comprising of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Team (TRT) arrested the three after it transpired there was group that was running a hydroponic laboratory in Ellingham Estate Farm. The members swooped at the premises and seized cannabis plants, oil and equipment valued at approximately R500 000.
Suspects arrested for running illegal dagga Clandestine lab
