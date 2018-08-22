Three suspects aged between 25 and 45 appeared at the Umzito Magistrate on Wednesday, 15 August, for allegedly dealing in cannabis plants and oil.

A multi-disciplinary team comprising of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Team (TRT) arrested the three after it transpired there was group that was running a hydroponic laboratory in Ellingham Estate Farm. The members swooped at the premises and seized cannabis plants, oil and equipment valued at approximately R500 000.