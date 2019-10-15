One suspect was arrested and a vehicle, registration plates and cellphones were recovered following a business robbery at the Pep store in the Mount Edgecombe Plaza on Tuesday.



Police recovered the suspects’ getaway vehicle and registration plates

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Captain Louise Naidoo, said, “The complainant alleges that on Tuesday at 12:10pm he was at his place of employment which is the Pep store in the Mount Edgecombe Plaza when two unknown men entered the shop.”

According to Naidoo, the suspects produced firearms and pointed them at the complainant and his colleague. “One of the suspects told the complainant to go to the office and hand over the cellphones, all to the value of R30 000 which were placed in a black bag. The suspects then forced the complainant to open the safe and they took cash to the value of R20 000. The suspects then fled the scene in a blue Toyota Tazz. Later that day, the vehicle with a set of Toyota Conquest keys, two registration plates, cellphones and one suspect were all found in the KwaMashu area at the men’s hostel,” added Cpt Naidoo.

Police are investigating a business robbery case.