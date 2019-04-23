On Thursday, 18 April, SAPS Chatsworth detectives arrested one suspect for the alleged murder of karate instructor, Dheenadayalan Reddy.



Dheenadayalan Reddy

52-year-old Reddy died in hospital on Tuesday, 16 April after he was attacked before midnight on 2 March at Hotel Savera in Kharwastan. Reddy’s brother Lenny said the victim was with a friend when he was assaulted, hit with a bar table and kicked several times.



Avesh Ramkissoon, the manager at Hotel Savera, said “I attended to Reddy while security tried to apprehend the suspect, who had fled. Neither his companion nor Mr Reddy needed further help. Reddy continued gambling then left the hotel and drove home about two hours later. I was later informed that he had been hospitalised,” Ramkissoon said.

Brigadier James passes his condolences to the bereaved family. “May God’s peace and strength be your comfort during this time, ” said James.



Chatsworth SAPS communications officer, Captain Cheryl Pillay said the 25-year-old suspect will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrates Court in due course.