A 24-hour surveillance operation and bust by police members yielded positive results when the officers swooped on the suspect in the Wentworth area and netted one suspect with stolen vehicles, radio scanners, an unlicensed firearm, cellphones, a bulletproof vest and laptops.

On 17 April, a complainant in a Brighton Beach case, said her blue Citi Golf was stolen. A case was opened and on 19 April, members from Brighton Beach Field Unit, Sergeant Rob Jooste, received information of the vehicle being seen in the Wentworth area. Jooste with the assistance of Durban South K9 member, Warrant Officer Greg Strydom proceeded to the area and located the vehicle and a suspect.

Some of the stolen items which police seized

The arrested suspect

Upon further investigation, members proceeded to another residence in the Bluff area where a white Golf was recovered. That vehicle was also stolen in Brighton Beach. Other vehicles were recovered during the operation including an Opel Corsa hatchback and a Mazda bakkie.

Investigations revealed that the arrested suspect was linked to a house burglary on the Bluff, where the items stolen were sold to a person from Montclair. The property recovered by the police members includes a 9mm pistol, three cellphones, two radio scanners, a bulletproof vest and two laptops. Five stolen vehicles were recovered.

Investigations are ongoing. Jooste and Strydom are commended for their sterling and meticulous investigative work.