Nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj who was killed in a botched hijacking earlier

this year

Durban High Court ruled on Monday, 3 December that the trial dates for murder accused, Sbonelo Seni Mkhize will take place from 13 to 28 February 2019.

The Marianhill resident is accused of killing nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj, in Shallcross, earlier this year. Mkhize made a brief appearance at court, where it was agreed that all outstanding documentation is to be handed

to his legal representative by Wednesday, 5 December and the trail date was set.

According to the indictment, Mkhize is being charged with common purpose for two counts of murder one for the death of Sadia and one for the death of his alleged accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose.

Mkhize also faces one count of robbery with aggravating

circumstances for stealing Shailendra Sukhraj’s car, bag, cellphones, bank cards, keys and cash. The indictment states: “On Monday 28 May 2018, while enroute to school in the morning, [Sadia’s] father drove her to her grandparent’s home in Shallcross. She was seated in the rear of her father’s grey Hyundai motor vehicle while her father alighted. Whilst in the stationary motor vehicle at her grandparent’s driveway, the accused and another assailant… accosted her father.”



The indictment also states that the assailants were armed and demanded the car keys from her father at gunpoint. He threw the car keys to them, whereafter they both boarded the vehicle. Whilst the suspects were fleeing the scene in his motor vehicle with his daughter inside, Shailendra fired several gunshots towards the driver with his licensed firearm.



The car came to a stop after crashing into another vehicle and Mkhize fled on foot but was pursued and apprehended by an off-duty police officer. His accomplice died at the scene while alighting the stolen vehicle from gunshot wounds to the pelvis. Sadia was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared dead, having sustained gunshot wounds to the chest.