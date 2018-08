uShaka Marine World recently held their fourth annual Ushaka Kids World Talent Competition. This pageant was open to all boys and girls between the ages of 6-8. Seen at the event were:

Nalini, Cabrylynn and Clinton Moodley

Karabo Mkhize, Thulile Makhaye, Nozipho Ngcobo and Zenze Mpofu

Minenhle Mlotshwa, Abongwe Mgenge, and Siphokazi Mseleje

Carol Evans, Ethan Evans, Worrick Fulton and Adele Coleman

Ashley and Tanya Naidoo with daughter, Atara