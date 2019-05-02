Chaos reigned in the Durban CBD on Tuesday morning when aggrieved striking Durban Solid Waste staff capsized bins and scattered litter along the city streets as they proceeded to City Hall in protest over salary increases for MK vets at the Water and Waste Department.

The presence of the protesting group in the city caused pandemonium leaving traffic gridlocked. Drivers of waste removal trucks, halted briefly on the N3 headed to Durban near Westville and Pinetown in a bid to bring traffic to a standstill, thereafter converging to the City Centre where they offloaded garbage on to the streets.

According to media reports, the striking DSW workers are in one accord with workers from the Water and Waste Department who have been strikebound since last week after it was revealed that MK vets had their pay increased substantially. Reports allege that the striking DSW and Water and Waste workers are demanding equal pay and have threatened to cripple the city if their demands are not met.