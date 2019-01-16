A Sunday morning horror crash claimed the life of a street vendor and left two other casualties with moderate injuries in central Durban.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene of the serious accident at the corner of Field Street and Leopald Street on Sunday morning just after 8am.

Operations director at Rescue Care, Garrith Jamieson, said, “Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a single vehicle had somehow lost control and collided into a street vendor and another pedestrian before crashing into the guard rails.



The vendor was found in a critical condition with major injuries and despite Advanced Life Support paramedics’ attempts to resuscitate her, she passed away on the scene. Two others had sustained moderate injuries and were treated on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.” He added, “The events leading up to the single vehicle losing control and crashing into the pavement is unknown, however, SAPS will be investigating further.”