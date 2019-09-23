Honda Motorcycles Southern Africa has announced that the CRF250L is now available in a new Stealth Black colour scheme, in addition to the classic Extreme Red.

A 250cc dual-purpose motorcycle covers many bases: it slips easily through congested city streets thanks to lightweight and slim proportions matched with superb manoeuvrability, while its suspension, ground reach and seat height deliver a fun and comfortable ride on rough tarmac and trails. It opens up a whole new range of two-wheeled opportunities, whatever the rider’s experience level.

The Honda CRF250L, launched worldwide in Europe in 2012, is just such a machine.

It has found popularity with older riders – who often keep it as a second bike – while

also connecting a younger demographic to Honda, many of whom use it as a cool, stylish alternative to a scooter. And for every owner, it offers the chance to head off the tarmac and on to the dirt. With styling cues taken directly from Honda’s CRF250R and CRF450R MX machines, the CRF250L is ready for anything a rider can throw at it: it’s tough, practical and equally at home around a city block or out on the trail. The CRF250L’s tough steel frame and long travel Showa suspension remain unchanged, but new bodywork draws its influence from the minimalism for the CRF450R MX for a sharper, slimmed-down look. The digital dash displays the tachometer and fuel gauge and ABS is fitted as standard, with the option of disengaging it for the rear brake.

Although unchanged for 2019, the 249cc engine boasts strong bottom-end torque

and peak power, after upgrades in 2017 to PGM-FI, throttle body and air box. The CRF250L is a true small capacity all-rounder, and as such is built so form and function seamlessly intertwine. Its slim width not only helps it in traffic, but also off-road where the smooth seat/tank interface also allows the rider to transfer their weight

freely.

Cohesively laid out, the digital dash features a speedometer, tachometer plus fuel gauge and clock. The rear light, indicators and number plate bracket are compact and tuck neatly out of harm’s way. The 7.8 litre (including 1.8l reserve) fuel tank delivers class-leading range: with fuel consumption from the engine of 33.3km/l (WMTC mode), over 250km is possible. The flat filler cap is hinged for convenience.