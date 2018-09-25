People against Petrol Price and Paraffin Increase (PAPPPI) are declaring Black Fuel Friday on 28 September. The call comes after the petrol price trebled in the past decade. PAPPPI is calling on all South Africans to wear black and stand against fuel price increase.

The groups national convener, Visvin Reddy, said that people need to stand together against this fight. “There is power in numbers and PAPPI has been consistently advocating that we need to unite and stand up against the fuel price increases.

“As a result of our presence, we have been empowering people by making them aware of how they are being hoodwinked in this country by a government that does not care. Today everyone talks of fuel prices.

“They now know that we pay the highest in fuel taxes and levies and how these are calculated. They now know that our fuel reserves were stolen.” Reddy added that their marches may not have been massive but in terms of fuel protests, theirs was ‘the most effective’.

“Remember, we started a revolution never thought of in this country before. This will take time but thanks to this government and its constant bungling, fuel prices keep going up and hundreds of thousands of South Africans are looking to PAPPPI to provide solutions,” he said.

According to PAPPPI, South Africa’s local economy is officially in a recession and the country faces the prospect of receiving a ‘junk status’ rating from all three major credit rating agencies.

Fuel prices in South Africa is determined by two factors; namely the international price of crude oil and the value of the rand against the dollar. Crude oil is reaching the $80 a barrel mark and the rand is going to get even weaker.

The Central Energy Fund released its projected increases for fuel next month. Petrol is expected to increase by R1.12/litre while diesel will go up by R1.17/litre. These increases will be the highest in recorded history taking petrol prices to around R17/litre.

Residents in Chatsworth started to use alternate transport as the cost of fuel affects their budget. Jade Joshua, from Crossmoor, said that she stopped using her vehicle to work. “Joining a lift club seemed to be more feasible, it works for now. Using my own vehicle is quite expensive,” said Joshua.

A resident from Shallcross, Mr S Naidoo, said “As drastic as it may seem, I want to sell my car because it seems like the best option at the moment,” he said.

Another resident, Ruth Govender, said that public transport is the best way.

“What works for me now, is public transport. As difficult as it may be at times due to the taxi issues, it helps me save,” said Govender.