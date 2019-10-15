The Springboks will be looking to avoid another defeat at the hands of Japan when they meet in Tokyo on 20 October, for the Rugby World Cup quarter finals.

Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus, said the players are looking confident after their 66-7 victory over Canada in their final Pool B match in Kobe.

Springboks unite in victory

“Japan is a much bigger threat than people think they are. They smashed teams like Fiji in the Pacific Cup, and they beat Ireland the other day. They have massive support especially as they are playing home,” Erasmus said.

Erasmus and his coaching team hit the analysis suite hard while the players recharge their batteries after completing 10 tries, against a brave Canada side on 8 October. Erasmus said: “We are going to tackle the week a little bit differently. We gave the guys Wednesday and Thursday off, and we did some proper analysis on all the possible quarter-final opponents.”

The Boks have scored 27 tries in qualification to just three conceded, 10 of them coming against Canada, seven of which in an explosive first half.

Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus

“I thought we were nice and clinical and decisive, especially with a bunch of guys who have not played a lot in the last four to five weeks, I thought that was really well done,” Erasmus said.

Springbok lock, RG Snyman, was picked as the Player of the Match against Canada, although Erasmus was quick to point out that stiffer challenges lay ahead. He said: “He played well, but one must always see it in context. The tougher the opposition, the less time you get for decision-making, and the more pressure and the more there is at stake. They also got a red card and were down to 14 men.

“I wouldn’t take anything away from RG, because he was phenomenal. He made great decisions, did not always look for the offload, and had nice balance in his game.”