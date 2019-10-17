The fastest woman in the world in 2019, Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui, lived up to her billing as the race favourite for the 2019 FNB Durban 10K CITYSURFRUN. The race took place on Sunday, 13 October, where Chepkirui took four seconds off the South African All Comers Record to win in 30:55.

On the men’s front, Stephen Mokoka finally was able to win a 10km race on home

soil when he took control of the race with 2km to go.This was a surprise as Makoka just recently participated in the World Marathon Championship, taking fifth position. At the press briefing held on Friday, in preparation of the race, Makoka said he would see how fast his legs could go.

Mokoka said he was happy with the win. “I am happy, not with just the win and being the first South African, but also with my fastest time in South Africa. Previously, it was 28:18. So that shows that things are coming together for me.”







In the mens category, Stephen Kissa of Uganda, the race favourite, did much of the work to set the pace in the early stages of the race, however, when the 5km mark came and went in 14:21, with a lead contingent of around 20 athletes, Mokoka came out smiling. Chepkirui was bullish and confident on the starting line making it clear that she was here to run fast, and the gusting wind was not going to deter her. “I am really happy with my performance, especially the fast time, this is my first road race in South Africa,” said Chepkirui. Chepkirui said she was not a front runner. “I usually stay at the back in the beginning and then make my move closer to the race finish,” she added.







Bonga Sebesho, head of sponsorships at FNB, congratulated the winners and expressed their sincere gratitude to their customers, families and athletes who took their time to partake in this highly competitive race in Durban. “It is great to see our runners demonstrating their commitment and endurance to the race each year. As we end off 2019, we look ahead and welcome you again in 2020 for another exciting installment of the Run Your City Series,” he said.

Over the period of five years, the series has grown to over 40 000 runners in three cities – Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. The Durban race is now chasing Gold Label status.