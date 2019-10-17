Eco-activist and Durban resident Victoria Soutar, was recently announced third princess at the recent Miss Earth Ambassadors event in Johhanesburg.

The Winners of the Miss Earth SA are jumping for joy as they continue their journey as a Green Team

Soutar said it was an incredible experience. “I started off quite nervous but by the end of day one, I felt right at home after meeting the rest of the Miss Earth SA finalists. It was lovely to work with like-minded, strong women who are eager to make a difference,” she said. “It was my first time taking part in something of this nature. It was nothing short of an incredible experience and learning curve. Being in one room with Miss Earth South Africa finalists for 2019/2020 and our lovely Miss Earth SA 2019 Nazia Wadee, as well as some of the other finalists and winners from previous years, created a special atmosphere on the day,” added Soutar.

Currently studying for her Masters in Agricultural Science at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Soutar said,“I look so forward to working with the Miss Earth South Africa team. I have no doubt that this is the start of a lifelong friendship.”







Executive director of Miss Earth South Africa, Catherine Constantinides, who is also an international climate activist and human rights defender said, “Heroes don’t live in story books they live amongst us and we as the Miss Earth Leadership Programme have to ensure we empower and inspire these young women to be active citizens and be those heroes we need in society to allow us to change the problems we face on a social, community level and linking that to the environmental impact we are faced with as a society.



“We are faced with a climate emergency and we have no time to lose; it is our belief that these young women will take the #GreeningMinds into every sphere of their communities and platforms of influence as they set the agenda and shift behaviour, mindsets and the future we strive for. Their time is now.”