Still on a high from the groundbreaking Constitutional Court ruling that decriminalizes the use of dagga privately, South Africans who face criminal charges for cannabis prior to the judgment will still have to face the consequences of their actions.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, upheld the Western Cape High Court’s ruling from last year which found a ban on the use of dagga in one’s residence was against the constitutional right to privacy. The new judgment states that it will not be a criminal offence for an adult individual to cultivate or use dagga in one’s private space and for personal consumption. The court was clear that dagga was not to be smoked publicly and dealing of the substance is still illegal.

The order handed down by Justice Zondo is not retrospective, hence, all dagga criminal cases prior to the judgement still stand. Parliament has 24 months to correct the Constitutional defects in the Drug Trafficking Act and Medicines Control Act and bring it into law. According to Justice Zondo, certain elements that determines the quantities of cannabis which one can possess, etc, need to be addressed. Meanwhile, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) President, Rev Kenneth Meshoe MP says the Constitutional Court ruling on dagga flies in the face of efforts to deal with drug addiction and drug related crime.Meshoe wants Parliament to hold an urgent debate on the ruling made in the Constitutional Court.

He said, “The ACDP and the majority of South Africans do not want dagga decriminalised and legalised for private use, given the high number of young people battling drug addiction. It’s important for Parliament to make its position known as soon as possible.

Parliament has to consult members of the public and determine whether this ruling is in the best interests of our people. This ruling contradicts the efforts of government and the South African society to deal with drug addiction and crime in our country. Just last week the damning statistics showed an increase of 30 981 in drug related crime, up from 292 388 to 323 369, and this week, there is a Constitutional Court ruling that would see efforts to decrease that number hindered.”