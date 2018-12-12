The bones were assumed to be between 90 and 100-years-old



Construction workers at a Bluff property were left stunned when in the humdrum of their work day they unearthed a human skull and other skeletal remains on Tuesday.

Estimated at close to 100-years-old, the skeletal remains have been appropriated by police for forensic investigation.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said, “On 11 December 2018 at about 13:00 at Serowe Road in Bluff, men were digging a trench when they discovered a human skeleton about one and a half meters deep. Police officers from the SAPS Search and Rescue Team were called out and estimate that the skeleton could be between 90 and 100 years old. An inquest was opened at the Brighton Beach police station for investigation.”

Local security company, PT Alarms Tactical K9 Unit were on patrol in the area when they received reports for assistance at the Bluff premises and responded to the scene. Spokesman Dhevan Govindasamy, said, “The workers were busy at work when they struck the bones and proceeded to dig it up. They were shocked and informed the relevant authorities who called police. The scene was quickly cordoned off and SAPS Search and Rescue and Brighton Beach SAPS were swiftly on site. The bones were sifted and assumed by police to be quite old. It was quite a sight to behold. The experts will shed more light on the matter as investigations proceed.”