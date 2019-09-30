The residents of Pineapple Street in Waterloo, were left reeling in shock after a six-year-old boy was crushed to death by a sand truck on 26 September.

The Grade 1 learner from Dianthus Primary School was declared deceased by the paramedics on the scene. Prem Balram, spokesperson of Reaction Unit South Africa, said that their medical division received several calls from residents in the area seeking assistance after noticing a child being crushed by the truck.



“Paramedics arrived on the scene few minutes later and found a child lying under a sand truck. A Bell grader was parked behind the vehicle. The child suffered extensive injuries and was declared deceased by paramedics,” said Balram.



He added that according to bystanders, a group of children were hanging onto truck while travelling tlo a construction site, when the boy fell onto the road and was crushed to death.

Balram concluded that this version could not be immediately confirmed and a case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Verulam SAPS.