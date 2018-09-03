A joint operation by Umzinto K9 and Umkomaas Crime Prevention last weekend, led to the arrests of six suspects for illegal hunting in the Umkomaas area.

eThekwini Outer South Cluster communications officer, Cpt C Rhynes, said, “Information was received from the public of a number of men shooting in the bush with rifles.







“On arrival to the scene, the suspects were found to have already killed a bush pig, which was loaded into their vehicle. They were caught in the process of shooting another bush pig when the police arrived on the scene.

“One suspect was arrested for possession of unlicensed rifle, a 30.06 rifle and four 30.06 ammunition. All six suspects were arrested for illegal hunting. One of the six was also charged for failing to safeguard a firearm and another suspect of the six was charged for discharging of a firearm in a residential area at Funpark, Roseneath in Umkomaas.

“The following rifles and ammunition were recovered by the police, a 41.223 rifle with 12.223 live rounds, one 30.06 rifle and four x 30.06 rounds, one 222 rifle and 15 222 ammunition, one marlin 308 rifle and four 308 rounds. The quick response of the police ensured that no innocent person or further animals were killed or hurt.” Brigadier Vukani Mgobhozi, Acting EOS Cluster Commander said, “I am happy to see that policemen are serious about charging persons for all sections within the Firearm Act of 60 of 2000. The Firearm Act is in place, to ensure the safety of all South Africans. All laws must be upheld when dealing with all firearms.”