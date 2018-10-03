Photos and story by Danica Hansen

“When she worked in the military hospital, she was known as Sister Sunshine. Those of you who know her will know that Jo’s sense of humour is very much a part of her make-up.”

These were the words that Peter Asher shared at his wife Josephine Asher’s 102nd birthday tea which took pace at the Cambridge Tafta residence on Friday, 28 September.

“She is the most capable person. She was a marvellous housekeeper and mother,” added Peter.

Josephine’s love of laughter was a running theme throughout the celebration as others testified to her cheerful spirit, as did she.

” I can still giggle like a school girl. I’ve got a terrific sense of humour, not many people laugh today,” said Josephine.

“Age is only a number on a paper-its only how old you feel on the outside. My doctor keeps me going with all sorts of pills, but inside I’m just the same person,” added Josephine.

Wendy West, a close friend of the Asher’s agreed.

“I’ve known Jo since she arrived at Tafta 18 years ago. She laughs easily.She always has a ready smile and she is grateful for everything. I am so fond of her,” said West. While laughter proved to be the best medicine in Josephine’s life, she also credited her longevity to her husband.

“I have a wonderful husband, he is the most caring, loving, ethical person and he has always put me first,” said Josephine.



“The pair have been married for 69 years and renewed their vows in February this year,” said Dr Jill Morel, the pastor who presided over the re-affirmation ceremony. “It is so special to be here today. They are a wonderful example of married life,” said Morel.



The couple met when Peter, a young civil engineer went to London to gain work experience. Josephine was born in the Britain’s Lake District where she grew up on a farm. She said that she met Peter one night when she was out dancing and that they were married three months later- to everyone’s shock since she had broken off several engagements previously.

“I had been engaged before-more than once, but I could never make it to the church- I was always changing my mind. When I phoned my mother and said I’d be getting married in two weeks, she said, ‘which one?'” laughed Josephine who had to inform her mother that the fiancé she was talking about was someone totally new.



The couple have one surviving son, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Their second son passed away at the age of 45 after a heart attack. Husband Peter (91) is 11 years younger than Josephine, proving that age really is just a number.